Indian sports stars hail IAF after air strikes destroy camp in Pakistan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cricket legend and Indian Air Force's Honorary Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar led the sporting fraternity in lauding Tuesday's air strikes that targetted Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists and trainers in Pakistan.

In a pinpointed and swift air strike, India pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan's Balakot early Tuesday, killing up to 350 terrorists and trainers in retaliation to the ghastly Pulwama terror attack, officials said here.

Praising the IAF, Tendulkar tweeted: "Our niceness should never be comprehended as our weakness. I salute the IAF, Jai Hind."

The iconic batsman was given the honorary position by the IAF in 2015.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag praised the strikes in sporting parlance.

"The boys have played really well. #SudharJaaoWarnaSudhaarDenge #airstrike ," Sehwag wrote on his twitter handle.

Gautam Gambhir, VVS Laxman, and Yuvraj Singh were among other cricketers to laud India's response to the Pulwama attack, which claimed the lives of more than 40 CRPF personnel.

"JAI HIND, IAF @IAF_MCC @adgpi #IndiaStrikesAgain #IndiaStrikesBack #IndiaStrikes," Gambhir wrote.

"Extremely proud of our #IndianAirForce. We salute the IAF , Jai Hind," Yuvraj tweeted.

Laxman added: "Salute to our brave IAF."

Top badminton players such as Olympic bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth also took to the social networking site to commend the IAF's operation.

"Big salute to our #IndianAirForce .#IndiaStrikesBack Jai Hind," Saina tweeted.

Srikanth wrote: "Hats off to the #IndianAirForce for their strike against terror. Every Indian is proud of you! Jai Hind!"

Prannoy added: "Badiyaaaaa #IndianAirforce #IndiaStrikesAgain."

Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia too expressed his gratitude to the armed forces.

"#IndiaStrikesBack ......'nough said! @IAF_MCC #SaluteIndianAirForce," he wrote.

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who is also an Armyman, tweeted: "Jai Hind @IAF_MCC."