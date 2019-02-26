Home Sport

Indian sports stars hail IAF after air strikes destroy camp in Pakistan

Several Indian sports stars, including Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Saina Nehwal, Bhaichung Bhutia took to Twitter.

Published: 26th February 2019 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar

Sehwag and Sachin both took to Twitter | AFP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cricket legend and Indian Air Force's Honorary Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar led the sporting fraternity in lauding Tuesday's air strikes that targetted Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists and trainers in Pakistan.

In a pinpointed and swift air strike, India pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan's Balakot early Tuesday, killing up to 350 terrorists and trainers in retaliation to the ghastly Pulwama terror attack, officials said here.

Praising the IAF, Tendulkar tweeted: "Our niceness should never be comprehended as our weakness. I salute the IAF, Jai Hind."

The iconic batsman was given the honorary position by the IAF in 2015.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag praised the strikes in sporting parlance.

"The boys have played really well. #SudharJaaoWarnaSudhaarDenge #airstrike ," Sehwag wrote on his twitter handle.

Gautam Gambhir, VVS Laxman, and Yuvraj Singh were among other cricketers to laud India's response to the Pulwama attack, which claimed the lives of more than 40 CRPF personnel.

"JAI HIND, IAF @IAF_MCC @adgpi #IndiaStrikesAgain #IndiaStrikesBack #IndiaStrikes," Gambhir wrote.

"Extremely proud of our #IndianAirForce. We salute the IAF , Jai Hind," Yuvraj tweeted.

Laxman added: "Salute to our brave IAF."

Top badminton players such as Olympic bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth also took to the social networking site to commend the IAF's operation.

"Big salute to our #IndianAirForce .#IndiaStrikesBack Jai Hind," Saina tweeted.

Srikanth wrote: "Hats off to the #IndianAirForce for their strike against terror. Every Indian is proud of you! Jai Hind!"

Prannoy added: "Badiyaaaaa #IndianAirforce #IndiaStrikesAgain."

Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia too expressed his gratitude to the armed forces.

"#IndiaStrikesBack ......'nough said! @IAF_MCC #SaluteIndianAirForce," he wrote.

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who is also an Armyman, tweeted: "Jai Hind @IAF_MCC."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
surgical strikes Virender Sehwag Sachin Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp