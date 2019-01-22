Home Sport

Former India hockey player Raghbir Bhola passes away

He represented India in the 1956 Melbourne and 1960 Rome Olympics.

Published: 22nd January 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

PTI file image of Hockey sticks used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India hockey player Raghbir Singh Bhola, a two-time Olympic medallist, has passed away aged 92, his family said Tuesday.

Bhola, who breathed his last on Monday, represented India in the 1956 Melbourne and 1960 Rome Olympics, winning a gold and silver medals respectively for the country.

His dedication and passion for field hockey continued in various aspects throughout his life and he served in diverse roles such as a member of the IHF selection committee, FIH international umpire, manager of the Indian hockey team, TV commentator and government observer at the Olympic Games.

He successfully captained the Indian Air Force hockey and Services team from 1954-60 and won the Inter-Services Hockey Championship three times and the National Hockey Championship on two occasions.

In 2000, he was honoured with the Arjuna Award for his achievements in hockey.

Bhola is survived by his wife Kamla Bhola, three daughters and three grandsons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hockey Olympics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp