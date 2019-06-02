Home Sport

Liverpool beats Tottenham to lift Champions League title

Published: 02nd June 2019 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

Liverpool's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MADRID: Liverpool FC were crowned as the Champions League champions on Saturday as they defeated Tottenham Hotspurs 2-0 in the finals here in Madrid.

It is the first time since 2005 that the Reds have managed to win the Champions League. The team had earlier won the European Cup (Champions League) in 1977,1978, 1981, 1984 and 2005.

Tottenham had plenty to smile before the beginning of the match, as Harry Kane started for the Spurs after missing out on the major part of the tournament due to injury.

There was early drama in the match as Sadio Mane earned Liverpool a penalty in the first minute of the match.

Mohamed Salah stepped up to take the spot-kick and the Egyptian did not disappoint. Tottenham's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris dived in the right direction but he was unable to prevent Salah from scoring and Liverpool gained a 1-0 lead in the 2nd minute of the match.

As a result of this goal, Salah became the first ever Egyptian to score in a European Cup final. This was the second fastest goal in a Champions League final behind Paolo Maldini's goal in 2005 finals.

Spurs were in no mood to be bogged down and they were seen making fast-paced moves to get the early equaliser.

Liverpool kept on making imposing moves after scoring the first goal. However, the Reds and Spurs were not able to break the deadlock in the first half and at the end of half-time Liverpool maintained a 1-0 lead.

Spurs enjoyed a major part of ball possession in the first half but Liverpool had more attempts on goal in the first half.

In the second half, Spurs tried to make early moves to get the equaliser. In the 58th minute of the game, Son Heung-min made an interesting move but he was not able to convert it into a goal.

In search of the equalising goal, Spurs manager introduced hero from the team's semi-final win, Lucas Moura as a substitution in place of Harry Winks in the 66th minute. Eric Dier also came in as a substitution in the 74th minute for the Spurs and he replaced Moussa Cissoko.

Tottenham kept on making attack moves but Liverpool's defenders were up to the task and they did not allow the deadlock to be broken.

The Reds had no intention of making attacking moves and all their players pushed deep to defend the ball.

In the end, the Belgian Divock Origi sealed the deal for Liverpool as he scored a second goal for the team in the 87th minute and the Reds won the match against Tottenham 2-0. Origi had come in as a substitute for Liverpool.

Earlier, Liverpool also finished at the second position in the Premier League standings with 97 points. Manchester City won the Premier League title by just one point as they had a total of 98 points. (ANI)

