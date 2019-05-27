Catching them young to putt

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

From the time when shepherds would knock stones into rabbit holes for recreation back in the 12th century, to becoming a bourgeois sport through the course of time, golf has seen a seismic change in the way it’s approached. With junior golf becoming the biggest growth segment today, we talk to Karan Bindra, Director, DLF Golf Academy, about its appeal, affordability and accessibility, as he introduces a Golf Summer Camp for juniors starting May 27.

When their minds are still impressionable, it’s the best time to teach children about the relevance of a sport. By drawing into their enthusiasm, their growth mindset can be developed. “It’s not just about getting the technicalities right. It’s equally important to understand golf’s history and to develop an appreciation for it,” says Bindra, adding, “It has a number of personality and health benefits too and that’s what I aim to highlight through this camp.”

Fundamentals of the game will be shared with the enrolled students. These include a study of golf-grip, aim set-up, golf swing, in addition to other rules, regulations and terminologies, the importance of fitness. There will be a visit to the golf course as well.

“Golf is a leadership game. It teaches you that results don’t define you, it’s how you perform that builds character. Your success lies in learning and experiencing rather than being fixated on the outcome,” says Bindra, who feels reassured that the scope of the game has increased multi-fold today.

Contrary to two decades back when there were hardly any golf courses in the city, today there are close to 17 in NCR. Even the subject of affordability which golf has always got a bad name for is changing, according to him. “Today one month’s coaching coasts approximately four thousand, which is the same as any other sport or activity. At our centre, we don’t even expect beginners to get their golf set. Everything is provided,” he says.

As part of the DLF Golf Excellence Program, 10 junior boys and girls in the age group of 12-18 years have been selected and are being provided training in fitness and tournament play.

Game on

Dates: May 27-June 7; June 10-21; June 24-July 5

Time: 8 am to 10 am (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday)

Venue: DLF Golf and Country Club, DLF5, Sector 42, Gurugram

Fee: J9,000 (members); J10,000 (non-members)