Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games 2018: Sports Ministry offers to help fringe sports

In a big lift for sports not affiliated to Indian Olympic Associations (IOA), the Sports Ministry promised on Tuesday that it will bear the cost of kits and uniforms for Asian Games-bound athletes.

Published: 01st August 2018 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a big lift for sports not affiliated to Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the Sports Ministry promised on Tuesday that it will bear the cost of kits and uniforms for Asian Games-bound athletes.

This development comes a day after Express had reported that kurash, pencak silat, sambo, bridge, soft tennis, sepak takraw, sports climbing and roller skating were sweating about bearing their own cost for clothes and equipment.

The IOA had asked those eight federations to pay for the clothes their athletes will wear in Jakarta and Palembang. Now those athletes can focus on their games instead after Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore intervened. “NO team participating in #AsianGames2018 will have to bear the expenses of kit & uniform by themselves I have directed @IndiaSports @Media_SAI to issue kits and apparel to EVERY team representing India,” Rathore tweeted.

The kits include everything from ceremonial wear — Team India blazers during the Opening and Closing Ceremonies — to training and in-competition kits.Earlier, though IOA president Narinder Batra had told this newspaper that it was a misunderstanding and the money spent by the aforementioned bodies would be reimbursed, the matter was unclear with officials from affected federations voicing their concerns.

The federations had also been asked to take care of Team India jackets the athletes will have to wear during medal ceremonies. The estimated cost per athlete is around `30,000 to `35,000. A total of eighty-three (of the 541) athletes from the eight federations would have had to bear costs for the kits if the ministry had not intervened.

A pencak silat coach offcial welcomed the news. “I’m really delighted. Given that he was a champion shooter during his playing days, the Sports Minister understands the needs of the athletes. This should encourage our athletes to give their 100 per cent,” the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games 2018 Indian Olympic Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century