Iraq not withdrawing from Asian Games football

By Reuters

HONG KONG: Iraq will send its football team to this month's Asian Games in Indonesia despite speculation the country's football federation will withdraw from the competition.

The Iraq Football Association (IFA) has been embroiled in controversy over the fielding of overage players in the country's under-16 team, prompting reports the federation was due to pull its representatives from the multi-sport event to be held in Indonesia.

READ | Indian football team set to miss out Asian Games, IOA sticks to list

But a source at the IFA denied the team would be removed from the competition and said the squad's preparations were being finalised following the completion of a training camp in the northern city of Erbil.

Iraq have been drawn to face China, Timor Leste and Syria in group C of the 26-team competition, which kicks off on Aug 10.

Squads are made up of players aged 23 or under with coaches permitted to include three overage players.

Earlier this week, football officials were reported to have been fired over their involvement in the selection of overage players for the nation's under-16 team after they were stopped at passport control on their way to a regional tournament.