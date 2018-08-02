Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games-bound former medallist steeplechase runner Navin Dagar tests positive 

With Dagar's suspension, India will go unrepresented in the 3000m race at the quadrennial extravaganza in Jakarta and Palembang, starting August 18.

Published: 02nd August 2018 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Ssteeplechase runner Naveen Dagar (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian athletics contingent's preparation for the upcoming Asian Games was dealt a severe blow after steeplechase runner Naveen Dagar tested positive for banned substance meldonium during the Inter-State Athletics Meet in Guwahati.

Dagar is a bronze-medallist from the 2014 Incheon Asian Games and breached the qualifying mark of 8:41 seconds during the Guwahati meet.

It is learnt that Dagar was handed provisional suspension by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on July 23 after he tested positive for the banned substance during an In-Competition (IC) test by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

"AFI has suspended Dagar, who was undergoing high altitude training with other middle and long distance runners in Bhutan. He has tested positive for meldonium. He is now awaiting his B sample report," a source close to the athlete told PTI today.

Neither AFI nor NADA issued any official statement.

It is a major setback for the AFI as two athletes have so far tested positive for banned substances this week.

With Dagar's suspension, India will go unrepresented in the 3000m race at the quadrennial extravaganza in Jakarta and Palembang, starting August 18.

Earlier, this week javelin thrower Amit Kumar, a bronze medallist at the Inter-State meet, tested positive for banned substance during an 'Out Of Competition (OOC)' Test in Finland conducted under the aegis of Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU).

 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games 2018 Indian athletes Navin Dagar Doping Indian athlete doping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century