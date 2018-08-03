HC order on Yachting Association of India's plea: IOA yet to choose as confusion reigns

TN Vimal Sankar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a month-long battle, the Delhi High Court on Thursday disposed the application filed by the Yachting Association of India (YAI) regarding the unavailability of the venue to hold selection trials in Jakarta.

Going by the court order, as reported by Express on Wednesday, the onus is now on the Indian Olympic Association to decide on who will participate in the 49er fx category sailing event at the Asiad.

However, a top YAI official has said that the IOA has not communicated any name to the federation so far. “The court said that they needn’t be informed about the IOA’s decision. But the IOA has not communicated anything to us so far,” the official said.

On July 27, the IOA had put out a revised 541-member list of athletes going to the Games. In that list, the names of Ekta Yadav and Shaila Charls appeared after they were recommended by YAI to IOA. However, the court also observed that IOA is not supposed to take recommendations by YAI.

“The IOA themselves said that they do not have the expertise to pick the athletes. Now with the court saying that they cannot ask for our recommendation, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” the official added.

But Ekta and Shaila will continue to train in Jakarta till August 13. “We have got permission from the government to keep them there till 13th. The Games village will open on 14th. But we will have to wait till IOA takes a call,” he concluded.