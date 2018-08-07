Asian Games: Telangana ticking the right boxes

Vishal Vivek By

HYDERABAD: Boxers from Haryana and the Northeast have been making a mark on the international arena for a while. Vijender Singh to MC Mary Kom, the places mentioned have been churning out medal winners for Indian boxing.

Courtesy the 24-year-old Mohammed Hussamuddin and his recent performances, a state from the south now finds its way in that list: Telangana. At the recent Chemistry Cup in Germany, he grabbed his first international gold. The Nizamabad (170km from Hyderabad) native's feat came a few weeks after winning bronze at Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Consistency has helped the 56kg-category boxer book a berth in the squad for Asian Games, which commences on August 18. With eyes set on his next target — an Asiad medal — the youngster underwent a training programme in Sheffield, England, from July 15 to 30. Express got in touch with him to learn more about his preparations. “The camp was really great. I got to spar with some good boxers from other countries like Wales and Scotland. We are preparing hard,” Hussamuddin said.

Under the observation of national coaches, the boxers alternated between training and sparring for 15 days. Back in India, Hussamuddin has resumed training at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala.

Asked how a training stint in foreign land has helped him, the Naib Subedar of Indian Army said, “The best part is that you get to spar with athletes from other countries. That definitely helps in widening your perspective before international tournaments.”

Hussamuddin & Co were supposed to fly to the US soon after the CWG, for an 18-day strength and conditioning camp to prepare for the Asiad. However, the trip had to be cancelled due to visa issues. Not someone to sulk when hurdles come unannounced, he boxed his way to gold at Chemistry Cup.

The fact that he hails from a family of boxers was one of the primary reasons why he got into the sport. Initially wanting to be a gymnast, he was influenced by his elder brothers to step into the ring. And Hussamuddin never had to look for avenues of training while growing up, considering that his father Shamsuddin is a coach.

Even though the family had its share of financial troubles, Shamsuddin never let that become an impediment in the upbringing of his six sons and two daughters. “Our family ran a hotel business. But it failed eventually. Whatever the situation, my father never let us face problems in building our careers. Being a taskmaster, he made us disciplined,” he said of his father.

After making it to the national camp in 2014, Hussamuddin has been training mostly in Patiala. However, whenever he returns to his hometown, his father dons the role of trainer. Shamsuddin coaches 20-odd youngsters at his one-room facility. And his son is not given any special treatment, even after having made a name for himself. “My father is strict. He does not compromise with training,” the pugilist quipped.

The five-foot-six boxer expects tough competition in Jakarta.

“The Services team is in Patiala. I am sparring and playing against them. There will be stiff competition in Jakarta. Uzbek and Kazakh boxers will be the ones to beat. I have trained well and am hopeful of clinching a medal.”

