Have high hopes for Sarjubala Devi: Indian women's boxing coach Raffaele Bergamasco

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the date for the 18th edition of Asian Games draws closer, Indian women boxing coach Raffaele Bergamasco has expressed high hopes and is confident that star Manipuri boxer Sarjubala Devi would win a gold medal in the quadrennial event.

Speaking to ANI, Bergamasco said, "Today is the last day of very strong training. Sarjubala and Pavitra are very good performers. We go to the Asian Games from a very good perspective. I am happy for the girls and the training has been going on very well."

He acknowledged that many countries such as China, Mongolia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were good teams, saying that "Asian dominance was strong in this category."

Bergamasco explained, "I looked at the videos (of their performances). They are very strong opponents. But, I am confident that we will do well in the Asian Games. I am positive and have high hopes for Sarjubala."

Meanwhile, Sarjubala said that she has got her hair coloured in a hope to win a gold medal in the tournament. She recently clinched the 51 kg spot in the Asian Games trial to make to the quadrennial event.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, the 25-year-old boxer from Manipur said, "The colour in my hair will give me a lot of motivation. I am hopeful that I earn a gold medal in Jakarta, so I went to the parlour and got my hair coloured."

She added that she wanted to perform well and give her best as it was her first Asian Games.

Hailing the legendary boxer Mary Kom as a source of inspiration, Sarjubala added, "She has always been very helpful. I got to learn many aspects of boxing from her. She is a motivation to people living from Manipur."

The Asian Games are scheduled to be held from August 18 to September 2 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.