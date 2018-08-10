Home Sport Asian Games News

Have high hopes for Sarjubala Devi: Indian women's boxing coach Raffaele Bergamasco

Meanwhile, Sarjubala said that she wanted to perform well and give her best as it was her first Asian Games.

Published: 10th August 2018 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Indian women boxing coach Raffaele Bergamasco (Right) with MC Mary Kom. (Photo | Boxing Federation/Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the date for the 18th edition of Asian Games draws closer, Indian women boxing coach Raffaele Bergamasco has expressed high hopes and is confident that star Manipuri boxer Sarjubala Devi would win a gold medal in the quadrennial event.

Speaking to ANI, Bergamasco said, "Today is the last day of very strong training. Sarjubala and Pavitra are very good performers. We go to the Asian Games from a very good perspective. I am happy for the girls and the training has been going on very well."

He acknowledged that many countries such as China, Mongolia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were good teams, saying that "Asian dominance was strong in this category."

Bergamasco explained, "I looked at the videos (of their performances). They are very strong opponents. But, I am confident that we will do well in the Asian Games. I am positive and have high hopes for Sarjubala."

Meanwhile, Sarjubala said that she has got her hair coloured in a hope to win a gold medal in the tournament. She recently clinched the 51 kg spot in the Asian Games trial to make to the quadrennial event.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, the 25-year-old boxer from Manipur said, "The colour in my hair will give me a lot of motivation. I am hopeful that I earn a gold medal in Jakarta, so I went to the parlour and got my hair coloured."

She added that she wanted to perform well and give her best as it was her first Asian Games.

Hailing the legendary boxer Mary Kom as a source of inspiration, Sarjubala added, "She has always been very helpful. I got to learn many aspects of boxing from her. She is a motivation to people living from Manipur."

The Asian Games are scheduled to be held from August 18 to September 2 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sarjubala Devi Raffaele Bergamasco Boxing Asian Games Asian Games 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rescue team engages restoring the Kuttiady ghat road which damaged after landslide. (Photo | TP Sooraj / EPS)
Kerala under siege as heavy rains trigger landslides, flash floods
Does Glenn Close deserve an Oscar for 'The Wife'?
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi