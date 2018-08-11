Home Sport Asian Games News

Pune's speed climber Shreya Nankar to represent India in Asian Games

In the year 2015, Shreya won bronze medal in speed climbing in Asian Youth Championship at Malaysia.

Published: 11th August 2018 09:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

Climbing sport

Indian sport climbing squad had a three-week-long coaching camp for Asian Games. (Photo | Sports and Youth Services department of Odisha/Twitter)

By UNI

PUNE: The Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) has selected Pune's speed climber Shreya Nankar to represent India in Asian Games, this year, starting from August 18 in Indonesia.

The 15-year-old has been selected on the basis of consistent excellent performance in all forms of climbing in the National Climbing Competitions from last three years, the IMF said in a statement on Saturday.

In the year 2015, Shreya won bronze medal in speed climbing in Asian Youth Championship at Malaysia.

This was followed by winning two gold medals in lead climbing and bouldering respectively in 2016 National championship at Bangalore, where she was declared as best female athlete of the year.

In September 2017 Shreya won three gold medals in zonal Sport Climbing competition at Indore followed by gold medal in Lead Climbing and Silver Medal in Bouldering in National Climbing championship at Indore.

