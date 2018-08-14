Asian Games 2018: Indian Shooters check in at Palembang Athletes Village 

By PTI

PALEMBANG: Members of the Indian contingent today began arriving at the Athletes Village here for the Asian Games, with the shooters being the first to check in at their allotted accommodation.

Deputy Chef de Mission Balbir Singh Kushwaha said that facilities at the Games Village were good.

"31 members of the shooting team (out of 36) arrived here today. The Rowing squad will be coming tomorrow while the tennis players should be trickling in from August 16 onwards," Kushwaha told PTI today.