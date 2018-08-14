P V Sindhu confident of Asian games medal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Indian singles players have been performing well on the international stage for a while now. Led by the brilliance of PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal, they have captured many big titles and finished runners-up on numerous occasions. 2017 was particularly outstanding as they managed to capture multiple Superseries titles. However, it is a completely different story when the Asian Games are concerned. India had managed only a bronze in Incheon, with the medal coming in the women’s team event. Things have changed quite a bit since then. Post Sindhu’s silver in Rio, the Indian singles contingent has become a dominant force.

As is the norm these days, the hopes will again be pinned on Sindhu. Though she is yet to lift a title this year, she has reached the summit of four big tournaments: India Open, Commonwealth Games, Thailand Open and the Worlds. The fact that Srikanth has not even been close to his best this season coupled with Saina’s struggles makes the lanky Hyderabadi India’s brightest medal prospect in the sport. A couple of days before the 20-member contingent leaves for Jakarta, Sindhu sounded upbeat about her prospects. “Only two days are left before leaving to Jakarta.

Traditional powerhouses like China, Japan and Korea are expected to pose challenges but we are prepared as a team. We have worked hard and I think I am in good form,” she opined. At the Worlds, Sindhu defended her silver. But no other athletes won medals, though Saina, B Sai Praneeth and the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa reached the quarters. Chief national coach P Gopichand, upbeat after the performance at the Worlds, said that India have a chance in all the categories. “The last time we won a bronze after a really long time. This time, things have changed as we go in with a chance in each category. This was rarely a case before. It has been a tough year for us, but we hope we do well,” Gopichand opined.

