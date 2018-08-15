Home Sport Asian Games News

BCCI chief meets IOA secretary general to wish luck before Asian Games

Khanna met Mehta at the IOA Bhawan here and presented the IOA secretary general a shirt which has the colours of Indian flag. 

CK Khanna (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BCCI acting president C K Khanna today met Indian Olympic Association secretary general Rajeev Mehta to wish the country's contingent for the Asian Games in Indonesia, starting Saturday.

Mehta presented Khanna a shirt of the Indian contingent at the IOA Bhawan here.

"Mr. C K Khanna wanted to wish luck to the Indian contingent, to produce a strong performance in Indonesia and bring back a rich haul of medals. It was a very nice gesture," Mehta said.

"This is the first time the head of BCCI came to IOA office and wish luck for the country's performance. Mr. Khanna said the BCCI would be happy to extend help in the development of India sports." 

