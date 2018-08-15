Indian flag hoisted at Jakarta, Palembang Games Village on Independence Day

By PTI

JAKARTA/PALEMBANG: The Indian flag was hoisted by members of the Indian contingent at the Athletes Village of the Asian Games in both Jakarta and Palembang, marking the country's 72nd Independence Day.

In Palembang, deputy Chef de Mission Balbir Singh Kushwaha hoisted the tricolour at a simple ceremony which was attended by around 25 athletes, mostly shooters and rowers.

Yassir Arafat, the Asian Games International Relationship & Protocoller (IR & P) Coordinator in Palembang, was invited as the chief guest of the ceremony.

In Jakarta too, the Indian flag was hoisted at a simple ceremony at the Games Village with athletes and officials attending it.

The men's and women's handball teams are already there in the Village in Jakarta since their competitions have started before the opening ceremony on August 18.

The men's and women's hockey teams landed today while the boxers are expected to reach Jakarta tomorrow.

"Happy Independence Day !!! ...sending you all Independence Day wishes from Jakarta," men's hockey team captain P R Sreejesh tweeted after reaching Jakarta.