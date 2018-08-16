Main battle versus ourselves: Sreejesh

Swaroop Swaminathan By

CHENNAI : It’s 5.30 on a cool summer evening in Bengaluru. The Indian hockey team, fresh from beating New Zealand in the final match of the three-Test series, have just about finished their warm down sessions. The match in itself was a straightforward affair. They attacked in waves and the visitors couldn’t cope with the geometry the Indian players were conjuring. After the match, captain PR Sreejesh had every reason to smile.

After a tumultuous few months even by Indian hockey’s usual chaotic standards — a dismal Commonwealth Games campaign in Gold Coast, a hastily arranged coach swap and a relatively young captain stripped off powers — the World No 5 team are showing signs of normalcy again.

Under Sreejesh and new coach Harendra Singh, the team reached the Champions Trophy final in the Netherlands in June. But in a year such as this, that feat will quickly disappear into the rear view if they don’t perform where it matters: Asian Games and the World Cup. The 30-year-old custodian spoke with Express on a range of issues, including the expectation and pressure of the Asian Games and being named the captain, among other things, after the series in Bengaluru. Excerpts...

Will India be the team to beat at the Asian Games?

It’s not going to be easy for us. The main thing for us is playing India vs India. When you take rankings into equation, India is at the top (in Asia). There is a huge difference between us and the other teams. We are not going to be bothered with the performances of others. The other teams are obviously good and will be working towards the Olympics because winning here hands you a ticket to Tokyo. But we are going to Jakarta in a very positive frame of mind. We are the defending champions and we won the Asia Cup last year. That adds confidence to us.

Is there any pressure of being the clear favourites?

There are negatives, yes. The pressure going into the event as defending champions. The pressure of playing at the Asian Games and added pressure because this is also a direct qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. There is also the noise whenever we are up against Pakistan. So there is always pressure.

What about the added pressure of being the captain?

On the field, we have lots of captains... that pressure is on everybody. I am the named captain so my duty is outside this line. I keep the team together, I do things to maintain team bonding. I talk to all the players and try to get their confidence up. The person who has the ball on the field is the captain. During that time, I become a goalkeeper and start shouting at the players (smiles).

What’s your role as captain outside the ground?

On match days, we have a team meeting. To get a sense of the players’ perspective, I talk to them. In team meetings, coaches take it lightly but when it comes to the players meeting we all talk. I ask Vivek (Prasad) to talk as he is the junior-most player. So he gets confidence and is not afraid to take initiative on the field. So that he isn’t intimidated by bigger names on the field. It’s just my way of empowering them to call out Sardar to say, “Sardar, take your right.” I am creating an environment where they can blend in with the seniors and vice-versa.

How different is the experience of playing under a permanent Indian coach for the first time in your career?

There are lots of differences. For example, there was a penalty corner in this match and I heard coach shouting ‘ek kadam idhar udhar karle (adjust your steps)’. Can any foreign coach do that? Then take the two-minute breaks we get during matches, those are like capsules. He gives instructions 1, 2, 3 and it’s done. Earlier, the foreign coach would speak and the assistant coach would take some more time to translate. When Harendra came in, it also helped that the players knew him and vice-versa. That helped because Harendra knew when to put a hand on the shoulder and when to abuse the player (laughs).

Recent run

NZ Test series (July)

Beat New Zealand 3-0 in Test series, in Bengaluru.champions trophy (june-july)

Lost the final 1-3 in shootout to Australia after 1-1 at the end of regulation time in Breda, Netherlands.

CWG (April)Suffered a 1-2 loss against England in the bronze medal match. Also lost to the lower-ranked Kiwis 2-3 in the semifinal.