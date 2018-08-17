Home Sport Asian Games News

Amnesty International condemns Indonesia police killings ahead of Asian Games

Amnesty official Usman Hamid said hosting an international sports event "must not come at the price of abandoning human rights" and called for all deaths to be promptly investigated.

Published: 17th August 2018 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

In this July 25, 2018, photo, members of joint Indonesian police and military special forces take part in an anti-terrorism drill ahead of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)

In this July 25, 2018, photo, members of joint Indonesian police and military special forces take part in an anti-terrorism drill ahead of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

JAKARTA: Amnesty International says Indonesian police fatally shot dozens of petty criminals in a deliberate campaign of "unnecessary and excessive" force ahead of the Asian Games.

The rights group said Friday that 31 of the police killings it recorded from media reports between January and August were directly linked to street-crime crackdowns for the games being hosted in Jakarta and Palembang.

It said police shot dead 77 petty criminals across Indonesia during the same period, a large increase from 2017.

Police were criticized last month when they said they had killed 11 street thugs in Jakarta in under two weeks. They were among 52 suspected criminals shot in the capital for resisting arrest.

Amnesty official Usman Hamid said hosting an international sports event "must not come at the price of abandoning human rights" and called for all deaths to be promptly investigated.

"These shocking figures reveal a clear pattern of unnecessary and excessive use of force by the police, and a constant veil of impunity that taints public security institutions," he said in a statement.

The spokesman for Indonesia's national police didn't return calls or text messages.

Indonesian police have also carried out a heavy-handed policy against suspected drug traffickers, fatally shooting dozens last year.

Some 12,000 athletes from 45 nations and territories are competing in the 18th games, which open Saturday.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amnesty International Asian Games 2018 Indonesian Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Towering nationalist, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career