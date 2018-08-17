Home Sport Asian Games News

Two doctors for 572 Indian athletes, one for seven horses

According to a circular issued by the sports ministry on August 10, the 572-strong Indian contingent will have to make do with the services of just three doctors.

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

JAKARTA : According to a circular issued by the sports ministry on August 10, the 572-strong Indian contingent will have to make do with the services of just three doctors. Out of the three, one is a veterinarian who will take care of the seven horses belonging to athletes of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI). So, in essence, the 572-member team will only have two doctors at their disposal. These two doctors — one each granted for athletics and boxing — will, in theory, be catering to athletes of all disciplines.

One senior member of a prominent federation found it laughable when these numbers were put to him. “It is a foolish decision to have only two doctors for the entire contingent,” he spoke on condition of anonymity. “And secondly, the boxing doctor cannot be shared due to the nature of the sport so there is effectively one doctor.“Also let me remind you that some 300 officials and observers are coming to Jakarta by August 26. The expenses of those people will be borne by IOA. So if IOA can pay for these observers, then they can definitely add a couple more doctors to the squad.”

One seasoned athlete, who has been to a few multi-discipline Games, said this was ‘usual’. “We have only so few doctors... probably had one or two more at some Games. Generally we have physios and masseurs with the team but doctors are for the whole contingent.”The athlete also claimed that two may not necessarily mean two, as sportspersons can always seek out the help of a clinic located in the Games Village. “There usually is a polyclinic in the Village where there are doctors who help everyone.” That solution, however, may not work for everyone because of an obvious language problem, especially in places like Indonesia. 

Attempts to contact the IOA went in vain. 
 

Tricolour hoisted at Village

Meanwhile, the Indian contingent was officially welcomed to the Games Village on Thursday. After the Tricolour was hoisted, Yuni Kartika, mayor of the Village, gave away mementos to dignitaries. Chef de Mission (CDM) Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan and two deputy CDMs were also present during the occasion.

