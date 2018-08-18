After confusion, eSports squad heads to Jakarta

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

JAKARTA: The sports ministry and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) officially cleared 572 athletes for Asian Games, but the real figure could be higher than 580. This is because the entire eSports contingent, who were left in limbo vis-a-vis participation, will be part of the whole shebang. The 10-member team, according to Lokesh Suji, one of the directors of Esports Federation of India (ESFI), will travel to Jakarta in two batches (August 23 and August 28)

“We received the clearance a week or so ago,” Suji told Express. “All our expenses, including flight tickets, accommodation and food will be taken care of by Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF).”

While it’s not abnormal for AESF to fund ESFI — eSports is only a demonstration event at this Games — why didn’t the sports ministry’s circular on August 10 not have the names of the 10 athletes? Even if their winnings won’t count in the official medal tally, only IOA has the power to give them an accreditation. “No, AESF cannot give us direct accreditation,” Suji said. “We have to go through IOA.”

This is interesting because many office-bearers within IOA and sports ministry weren’t even aware that eSports was making its debut at these Games. “What’s eSports?” a sports ministry official had memorably asked in July. “This is the first time I am hearing about such a discipline.” A senior IOA official was also caught off guard. “Never heard of it until today.”

Tirth Mehta, who will represent India in Hearthstone (a strategy-based card game), said he was looking forward to it. “I heard a day or two ago that we will be travelling. I am reaching on August 28, a day before my event.”The five-member Arena of Valour squad will begin India’s campaign in this discipline when they face Vietnam on August 26. eSports squad: Pro Evolution Soccer: Navaneetha Anand, Ankur Diwakar. Hearthstone: Tirth Mehta. Clash Royale: Karun Manganani. Arena of Valor: Tanmay Kumar, Abhineel Bajoria, Giridhar K Sajeev, Ahamed Junaid, Harsh Maan, Vishwajeet Singh Tomar.