Asian Games declared open in Jakarta

A burst of fireworks followed the announcement, marking the start of the two-week tournament to be held in Jakarta and Palembang in Sumatra. 

Published: 18th August 2018 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

President of the Olympic Council of Asia His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah addresses the audience during the opening ceremony for the 18th Asian Games in the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

JAKARTA: The Asian Games was declared open by Indonesia's President Joko Widodo late Saturday during a colourful opening ceremony in Jakarta dominated by the joint march of North and South Korea.

