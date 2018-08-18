Home Sport Asian Games News

Disappointing outing for India in basketball and handball at Asian Games

They will face Chinese Taipei on Sunday, before taking on Unified Korea and hosts Indonesia on August 20 and August 23 respectively in the basketball 5x5 preliminary group A matches.

Published: 18th August 2018 01:41 PM

Indian Women's Basketball

India's Prasannan Geetha, right, drives to the basket against Kazakhstan's Mariya Astapenko during their women's basketball match at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAKARTA: Indian women's basketball team opened its campaign at the 18th Asian Games on a disappointing note, losing 61-79 to Kazakhstan in the Group A preliminary round here today.

The Indian women were outclassed in the first two quarters (13-18, 12-19) before they tried to make a comeback with a 21-22 score in the third quarter but Kazakhstan outwitted their rivals 20-15 in the fourth quarter.

In handball, the Indian men's team also had a dismal outing today as they went down 29-40 to Iraq in a Group D preliminary match here.

Deepak Ahlawat (8) and Karamjeet Singh (6) were the top-scorer for India but it was not enough as they were outclassed 13-18 in the first period and then 16-22 in the second period here.

The Indian men's team had lost to Chinese Taipei (28-38) on August 13, before losing 25-32 to Bahrain on August 15.

Asian Games 2018 Indian Women's Basketball Indian Men's Handball

