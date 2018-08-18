Home Sport Asian Games News

Facts about 18th Asian Games

Pencak silat, a traditional Indonesian martial art, will make its Asian Games debut at Jakarta-Palembang 2018.

Published: 18th August 2018 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Asian Games, Opening Ceremony

Supporters of the combined Koreas team attend prior the opening ceremony for the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

JAKARTA: As the continent gears up to celebrate the quadrennial sports bonanza. Let's have a look at the factbox on the Asian Games 2018, which will be hosted by Indonesia from August 18 to September 2:

- Location: Jakarta and Palembang in Sumatra

- Sports: 40, including 32 of the 33 that will be staged at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (with the exception of surfing). There will be others that are popular in Asia such as wushu, a Chinese martial art, and sepak takraw, which is similar to volleyball but played with the feet.

- Special appearance: pencak silat, a traditional Indonesian martial art, will make its Asian Games debut at Jakarta-Palembang 2018. Other sports being contested for the first time include jet-skiing, paragliding and bridge.

- Demonstration sports: eSports and canoe polo

- Participants: About 18,000 athletes and officials from 45 countries including Palestine, East Timor and North Korea. There will be joint North and South Korean teams in three sports: canoeing, rowing and women's basketball.

- Security: Some 40,000 troops and police officers. Security is in focus after Indonesia suffered its deadliest terror attack in more than a decade in May.

- Event history: The first Asiad was held in Delhi in 1951 and featured athletics, swimming, diving, water polo, basketball, cycling, football and weightlifting. Jakarta has hosted the games once before, in 1962, when there were fewer than 1,500 athletes and 13 sports.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games 2018 Asian Games Facts Jakrata and Palembang

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photo | Instagram)
IN PICS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in Mumbai
Foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya lit the pyre as cries of 'Atal Bihari Amar Rahe' reverberated. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid to rest, daughter Namita lights funeral pyre