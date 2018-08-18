Home Sport Asian Games News

Kuwait welcomed back to Asian Games with Olympic Council of Asia warning

World sports bodies led by the IOC and FIFA suspended Kuwait in October 2015 for a second time since 2010 for political interference in sport.

Published: 18th August 2018 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

OCA director general Husain Al Musallam, left. (File Photo | AP)

JAKARTA: Kuwait was warned by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Saturday to stop its "world record" of government interference in sport or face being exiled for a third time.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) this week provisionally lifted its ban on Kuwait, allowing the Gulf state's athletes to march under their own flag at Saturday's Asian Games opening ceremony in Jakarta.

But the IOC said that despite its "gesture of goodwill" the reasons for its original suspension remained valid.

"This is a world record for government interference in the Olympic movement, no country is like this," OCA director general Husain Al Musallam told AFP after an executive board meeting discussed the matter in Jakarta on Saturday.

"We are very happy for the Kuwait National Olympic Committee and for the athletes," he said.

"We hope this will not happen in the future and the Kuwait government will respect the road map they have agreed with the IOC to lead to fresh, clean, transparent and democratic elections based on each sport's statutes approved by their respective international bodies."

World sports bodies led by the IOC and FIFA suspended Kuwait in October 2015 for a second time since 2010 for political interference in sport.

The IOC said that in reinstating Kuwait provisionally that it "acknowledged the progress" and the "positive discussions with the Government of Kuwait".

Al Musallam said Kuwait did not have much time to prove it was trying to meet IOC requirements.

"We are going to review the situation with the IOC on October 3 and 4 to see if any of the agreement has been implemented on the ground, or if there is nothing," said AlMusallam.

"We really hope this thing will be finished."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
International Olympic Committee Olympic Council of Asia Asian Games 2018 Husain Al Musallam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photo | Instagram)
IN PICS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in Mumbai
Foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya lit the pyre as cries of 'Atal Bihari Amar Rahe' reverberated. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid to rest, daughter Namita lights funeral pyre