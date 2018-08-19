Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games 2018: Bajrang Punia storms into finals one win away from Gold

Punia thumped Batmagnai Batchuluun of Mongolia 10-0 showing his superority here and even if Punia loses in the final is atleast assured of silver medal.

Published: 19th August 2018 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

India's wrestler Bajrang Punia with Uzbekistan's Khasanov Sirojiddin in the men's freestyle wrestling 65kg qualification round at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta on Sunday August 19 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By UNI

JAKARTA: India's ace grappler Bajrang Punia stormed into the final of the men's freestyle 65kg category beating his Mongolian opponent Batmagnai Batchuluun in the semi-finals of the 18th Asian Games here on Sunday and is now one win away from Gold.

Bajrang will now face Japan's Daichi Takatani in the finals later this evening.

Out of 5 Indian wrestlers, Bajrang Punia is through to Final (65 kg), Pawan Kumar eligible for Repechage (86 kg), Other 3 (Sushil Kumar, Mausam Khatri & Sandeep Tomar) are knocked out of the tournament.

TAGS
Bajrang Punia men's freestyle 65kg Batmagnai Batchuluun

Asian Games 2018
