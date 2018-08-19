Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games: Defending champions India make winning start in kabaddi

The Indian women dominated the contest from start to end against the Japanese, recording an emphatic win in their first game on day one of the competitions.

Published: 19th August 2018 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Kabaddi team

Indian Kabaddi team (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAKARTA: The Indian kabaddi contingent made an impressive start to its campaign at the 18th Asian Games with the women's team mauling Japan and the men's side beating Bangladesh and Sri Lanka here today.

Indian men's and women's teams had clinched the gold medal in the last Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea and both the sides today dished out brilliant performances to make a winning start.

The men's team outclassed Sri Lanka 44-28 in the second Group A match after opening its campaign with a 50-21 win over Bangladesh early in the day.

In another lop-sided encounter, the women's team pulled off a dominating 43-12 win over Japan in its Group A opener here.

The women's team will take on Thailand tomorrow, while its men counterpart will lock horns with South Korea.

The women's team never looked in any trouble, dominating the contest from start to end against the Japanese.

The team is seeking to complete a hat-trick of titles in the continental multi-sporting event.

The men's team, perennial gold winners, also lived up to the favourites tag as it it looked in complete control against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games 2018 Women's Kabaddi Indian Kabaddi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony