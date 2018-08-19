Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games: India lose 21-36 to China in women's handball

The Indian eves had earlier lost to Kazakhstan 19-36 in their first game before going down 18-45 to South Korea.

By IANS

JAKARTA: The Indian women's handball team went down to their Chinese counterparts in a Group A match of the 18th Asian Games here on Sunday.

In their third match of the Handball preliminary round, the Indian women suffered a 21-36 defeat and are now almost out of the competition.

Maninder Kaur (10) was the top-scorer for India but it was not enough as India were outclassed 9-19 in the first period and then 12-17 in the second period.

India will now face North Korea in their final outing on August 21.

