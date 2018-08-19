Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games: Indian women lose to Chinese Taipei in basketball

This was India's second defeat in the group stage, having earlier lost to Kazakhstan 61-79.

Published: 19th August 2018 12:18 PM

Indian Women's Basketball

India's Prasannan Geetha, right, drives to the basket against Kazakhstan's Mariya Astapenko during their women's basketball match at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAKARTA: The Indian women's basketball team had a disappointing outing as it lost 61-84 to Chinese Taipei at the 18th Asian Games here today.

In the Group A match, India trailed 28-33 at the halftime after having led for some time at the GBK Basket Hall.

Their encouraging show in the first half, however, came to nought as Chinese Taipei raced away with the game in the second half.

At the end of the third quarter, India fell apart as Chinese Taipei opened up a massive lead of 64-45.

The Chinese Taipei women continued their dominance in the final quarter as India played catch-up.

India next play Unified Korea tomorrow and then take on hosts Indonesia on Aug 23.

