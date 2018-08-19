Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games: Shooters Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma fail to qualify for finals

In the 10-meter air rifle mixed team event, Apurvi Chandila and Ravi Kumar pair kept the hopes of winning medals by qualifying for the final.

Published: 19th August 2018 05:32 PM

Indian shooters Abhishek Verma and Manu Bhaker compete in the 10m air pistal qualification round during the 18th Asian Games Jakarta Palembang in Indonesia on Sunday Aug 19 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By UNI

JAKARTA: Indian Shooters Manu Bhakar and Abhishek Verma on Sunday failed to qualify for the finals of the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event in the 18th Asian Games.

The duo scored 759 points.

Manu (16), scored 94, 93, 97, 94 and added 378 points, while 29-year-old Abhishek scored 95, 94, 95, 97.

Both scored 189, 187, 192 and 191 total points in qualifying match, but failed to enter the finals.

The Indian pair did not qualify, after remaining on the sixth position.

China topped the group by scoring 769 points.

In the 10-meter air rifle mixed team event, Apurvi Chandila and Ravi Kumar pair kept the hopes of winning medals by qualifying for the final.

Indian pair scored 208.6, 208.7, 206.7 and 211.3 points in the qualification and took the gold medal with a total score of 835.3 points.

