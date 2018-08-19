Asian Games: Swimmers Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj finish fifth, seventh 

By PTI

JAKARTA: Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj finished a creditable fifth and seventh in the men's 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke events respectively at the 18th Asian Games here today.

Starting in lane 3, Prakash clocked 1:57.75 seconds in 200m butterfly final with Japan's Seto Daiya winning it comfortably with a timing of 1:54.53 seconds.

Prakash had qualified as third fastest swimmer in the heats.

In the 100m backstroke event, Nataraj clocked 56.19 seconds.

His qualification time of 55.86 was the slowest among the eight finalists.

Earlier today, Saurabh Sangvekar had crashed out of the 200m freestyle event, clocking 1:54.87 seconds.