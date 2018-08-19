Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games: Swimmers Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj finish fifth, seventh 

Starting in lane 3, Prakash clocked 1:57.75 seconds in 200m butterfly final with Japan's Seto Daiya winning it comfortably with a timing of 1:54.53 seconds.

Published: 19th August 2018 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Srihari Nataraj. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAKARTA: Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj finished a creditable fifth and seventh in the men's 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke events respectively at the 18th Asian Games here today.

Starting in lane 3, Prakash clocked 1:57.75 seconds in 200m butterfly final with Japan's Seto Daiya winning it comfortably with a timing of 1:54.53 seconds.

Prakash had qualified as third fastest swimmer in the heats.

In the 100m backstroke event, Nataraj clocked 56.19 seconds.

His qualification time of 55.86 was the slowest among the eight finalists.

Earlier today, Saurabh Sangvekar had crashed out of the 200m freestyle event, clocking 1:54.87 seconds.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Swimmers Srihari Nataraj Sajan Prakash Asian Games 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony