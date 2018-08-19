Calibre test in bigger pond

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Just Day 1 at the Asian Games, after discounting the Opening Ceremony, and it’s bound to be a significant one for India. When the pistol/rifle/shotgun shooters line up at the Jakabaring International Shooting Range, Palembang, the spotlight will be on them. The shooters have come a long way after the 2016 Rio Olympics disaster. There are just three survivors from that team — Heena Sidhu, Apurvi Chandela and Manavjit Singh Sandhu. There has been a notable transition with plenty of young talent breaking into the side. But one thing remains constant, the bunch of 36 heads into the Asian Games as big medal hopes, especially after the Commonwealth Games earlier this summer. India had won 7 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze medals to finish as toppers in Gold Coast.

The CWG might have been elementary for the Indians but Asiad is likely to be the true marker of how they have evolved. Pistol shooter Omkar Singh, 2010 CWG gold medallist, is aware of what lies ahead for his counterparts in Indonesia. “The Asiad is almost on par with the Olympics. South Korea and China are among countries who have multiple medallists at the Olympic level. It will be tough,” he opined.

There are several new faces in the team. London Olympics bronze medallist Gagan Narang has been ignored. Jitu Rai, who has had a bad time of late, has also been forced to sit at home. “Each one of them (Asiad team) is in good shape. The fact that Jitu has been ignored says a lot. Only the cream has been selected,” Omkar said. Despite difficulties, Omkar feels the shooters have the tools in their armoury to stand out. “At least one shooter per event has the potential to reach the finals.”

When it comes to potential, Manu Bhaker is one who has it in abundance. The pistol shooter, 16, has literally made it look like child’s play with golden returns in CWG and ISSF World Cup (Guadalajara). She will be in action in the air pistol mixed event on Sunday. Then there is Anish Bhanwala (15), also a CWG gold medallist, who has the goods to school big boys in the marquee event.

Omkar is expecting the teenagers to strike again. “Given that they are so young, they don’t take much pressure and are only focussed on shooting. The only thing that can work against them is lack of experience,” the Arjuna awardee said.Meanwhile, India will be banking on Manavjit’s experience in the shotgun arena. Unlike pistol/rifle shooters, shotgun shooters have not appealed to many due to low output, in terms of medal wins. But that has not stopped them from dreaming. “They have done their homework. With top countries vying, it will be difficult,” M Padmanabhan, one of the shotgun coaches said.

When it comes to youngsters, Padmanabhan is keeping a close tab on Lakshay Sheoran. “Lakshay had impressed in the junior level and has been doing well in training. The only minus point for him is lack of exposure. He may surprise many,” he opined.In the previous Games in Incheon, India had won one gold, one silver and 7 bronze medals.anmol@newindianexpress.com