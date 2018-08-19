Home Sport Asian Games News

Indian women crush Japan in kabaddi for contingent's first win

Published: 19th August 2018 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Indian women's Kabaddi team (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAKARTA: The Indian contingent registered its first win at the 18th Asian Games as the country's women's Kabaddi team made mincemeat of Japan in their Group A opener here today.

India won 43-12 in a lop-sided encounter.

The Indian women dominated the contest from start to end against the Japanese, recording an emphatic win in their first game on day one of the competitions.

India stayed on track to complete a hat-trick of titles in the multi-sport quadrennial extravaganza.

Japan was never in the match and the gulf in class between the two teams was evident from the beginning.

The men's team, also one of the favourites, start their campaign against Bangladesh later in the day followed by a match against Sri Lanka in the evening.

