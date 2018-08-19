Home Sport Asian Games News

Karman Kaur Thandi-Divij Sharan win tricky mixed doubles tennis opener at Asian Games

Playing together for the first time, Thandi and Sharan eked out a 6-4, 6-4 win in a round of 32 match lasting 81 minutes at the Jakabaring Tennis Center.

Published: 19th August 2018 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Divij Sharan

Indian tennis star Divij Sharan (File | Twitter)

By PTI

PALEMBANG: Seventh seeds Karman Kaur Thandi and Divij Sharan of India defeated Filipino pairing of Marian Jane Capadocia and Alberto Jr Lim in a testing mixed doubles opener at the 18th Asian Games here today.

Playing together for the first time, Thandi and Sharan eked out a 6-4, 6-4 win in a round of 32 match lasting 81 minutes at the Jakabaring Tennis Center.

Like Thandi and Sharan, the other Indians in the five categories too had a first round bye but they will be on court tomorrow.

Captain and coach Zeeshan Ali was glad that Thandi and Sharan had a tough opening match.

"You don't want a 6-1, 6-1 result in the first match you are playing. It is good that they had a tough match. It will help them in the coming matches," Ali told PTI.

The mixed doubles pairings were decided last minute following the sudden withdrawal of Leander Paes.

Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina are the other Indian pair in the mixed doubles.

Sharan also said it was a tricky opener.

"Karma had played with the guy on the junior circuit. We didn't know much about the girl.  May be they did not have any pressure and played freely. They both had contrasting games. But the experience on the ATP circuit helped," said Sharan.

"We broke them at 4-4 in both the sets. It was a tough match and should give us momentum going forward."

Sharan and Boppana are the top seeds in the men's doubles.

They will be playing their round of 32 match against the Indonesian combine of David Agung Susanto and Ignatius Anthony Susanto tomorrow.

Also in action will be second seed in the men's singles, Ramkumar Ramanathan.

The Indian should have a comfortable outing against Rifqi Fitriadi in the round of 32 match tomorrow.

In the women's singles, sixth seed Raina will face Indonesian Beatrice Gumulya in the morning session tomorrow.

Raina is taking part in all the women's events - singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

Seventh seed Thandi will open her singles against Mongolian Jargal Altansarnai.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karman Kaur Thandi Divij Sharan Asian Games Asian Games 2018 Tennis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony