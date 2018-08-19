Home Sport Asian Games News

Racewalkers secure tickets to Jakarta 

After confirmatory trials ahead of the Asian Games in several disciplines in the last few days, four walkers had to undergo fitness tests at the Sport Authority of India training facility here o

Published: 19th August 2018

Asian Games, Indian Contingent

Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (cente right in black suit) stands with the Indian contingent for the 18th Asian Games during their send-off ceremony in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : After confirmatory trials ahead of the Asian Games in several disciplines in the last few days, four walkers had to undergo fitness tests at the Sport Authority of India training facility here on Saturday. Manish Singh Rawat, KT Irfan in the men’s section and Sowmiya Baby and Kushbir Kaur in the women’s section had no problem in clearing the tests.All four will represent India at the quadrennial event in the 20km event. They were asked to walk 10,000m on the track at SAI and all of them recorded impressive timings. Rawat clocked 41:32.03, Irfan 41:32.02, Kaur 45:28.06 and Baby 45:56.06.

“All four members of the 20kms were present today in the fitness trials. It was not like that we were given a certain target and we had to achieve that. This test was conducted to assess our fitness. The federation might have taken this decision because we had not been participating in tournaments for the last three months or so,” said Rawat.

Rawat is also confident of winning a medal. “To be honest, it really does not matter what time I finish in, as it is the medal is what matters for us. Each and every athlete dreams winning a medal and I am confident of a good show.” The 20km event is scheduled for August 29 and the walkers are only going to fly out on August 25. Until then, they would be training at SAI.

