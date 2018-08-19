Home Sport Asian Games News

Sandeep Tomar reaches the quarter-finals of Men's Freestyle Wrestling 57kg

Sandeep Tomar had an attacking second round and it helped him strengthen the lead on the top.

Sandeep Tomar in blue. (File | AFP)

JAKARTA: Sandeep Tomar has beaten Rustem Nazarov of Turkmenistan 12-8 in the Men's Freestyle 57 kg to reach the quarter-finals. 

Tomar lead in the first round 6-4. He had an attacking second round and it helped him strengthen the lead on the top. He never looked back from there and maintained his dominance in the bout. 

