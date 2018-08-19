Home Sport Asian Games News

Taiwan shoots into first place for gold in 10m air rifle at Asian Games

Lin Yingshin

Taiwan's Lin Yingshin, right, and her teammate Lu Shaochuanm shoot in the final round of the 10m air rifle mixed team final shooting event during the 18th Asian Games in Palembang, Indonesia, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PALEMBANG: Taiwanese teenager Lin Yingshin and teammate Lu Shaochuan scored a narrow victory over bitter rivals China at the shooting range of the Asian Games on Sunday.

The finals venue for the 10m air rifle mixed team event in Palembang, which is co-hosting the Games with Jakarta, was standing room only as 19-year-old Lin and 21-year-old Lu brought the victory home.

The pair, ranked second and ninth in the world respectively, managed to keep their calm to beat their Chinese counterparts, world number three 20-year-old Ruozhu Zhao and 22-year-old Haoran Yang.

India came away with bronze as the last to be eliminated in a tense battle requiring high levels of concentration to block out the blaring pop music and cheers and cries from the onlookers.

China is the dominant force at the Asian Games after topping the medal table in every edition of the Regional Olympics since 1982.

