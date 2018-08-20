Asian Games 2018: Emperor Sushil Kumar becomes commoner

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

JAKARTA: On a night when Indian wrestling ushered in a new king, its greatest-ever figure exited the stage quietly. The ink was dry but the writing on the wall had been legible for quite some time. Sushil Kumar’s cloak of invincibility, more like a rag these days, seemed to have slipped forever as he stumbled to a disappointing first-round loss in the 74kg freestyle discipline on Sunday at the Jakarta Convention Centre.

Hopes of a gold — it would have been his first at the Asian Games — had already receded after landing in a loaded bottom half of the draw. While fans were busy plotting his route past Olympic and Worlds medallists, Bahrain’s Adam Baritov, an unheralded figure, had other ideas. Even though the Indian was leading 2-1 at the break, the sharper Baritov fought back to win the bout 5-3.

A disappointed Sushil opted to play spectator — he was sitting with the media for the next two hours — to see whether Baritov would reach the final to give the 35-year-old a chance to win bronze. The guy who considered the mat his natural habitat kicked out before the party even started. Imagine an emotion-less Roger Federer watching the second round of Wimbledon with the crowd.

How did it come to this? Lots of reasons and one only needed to listen to chief national coach Kuldeep Singh who pinpointed it at the first time of asking. “Sushil made a mistake by attacking the opponent. He should have waited for him and then countered.” Schoolboy errors which the coach believes Sushil wouldn’t have committed if he had faced proper wrestlers. “The only reason is that he hasn’t faced good wrestlers in the last four years. He hasn’t faced them in events that mattered. All these add a lot to your performance.”

Junior wrestlers not prepared to train with him properly at his academy in Delhi have also set him back a long way. “I agree that due to immense respect for him, the grapplers don’t push hard enough when they train with him. And it does affect a wrestler’s performance.” While Sushil is partly to blame for this — he had been cherry-picking tournaments for the better part of the last four years — the farcical scenes that happened at the Nationals (his opponents came, touched his feet and conceded) last year wasn’t his fault. This is a scene that often happens in Chhatrasal as well. “Sometimes Sushil has to tell them, “thoda zor lagao (push harder).”

Sushil, when he spoke to the media, turned philosophical. “I was sitting with a World champion from Japan. He told me, ‘I lost’. I replied, ‘don’t sweat, even I lost’. What I want to say is that these things happen in sports. The key is to stand up again and rectify those mistakes. I will start preparing for the Worlds immediately. The last World champion was from Asia. I will plan my future programme after coming back from a short break.”

Will he be able to rectify those mistakes? Only if he turns his complete attention back to wrestling, according to a team official. “He still has the potential to be back in his game. But he has to focus only on wrestling. Right now he has too many distractions. He can only last till Tokyo if he takes the schedule, training and competition seriously.”