By UNI

JAKARTA: Defending Indian women Kabaddi team thrashed Thailand 33-23 in group A here at the Asian Games on Monday.

India ousted the entire Thai team two times and earned five bonus points.

Earlier in the first match, India outclassed Japan 43-12.

India next play Sri Lanka on Tuesday and then face Indonesia.

In the men's Kabaddi team on Sunday they thrashed Bangladesh 50-21 and later Sri Lanka 44-28.