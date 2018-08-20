Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games: Shooter Apurvi Chandela in women's 10m Air Rifle final

Apurvi Chandela scored 629.4 points to be placed second in the qualification round. China's Rouzho Zhao was placed first with a score of 631.9.

Published: 20th August 2018 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Rifle shooter Apurvi Chandela (File|PTI)

By IANS

JAKARTA: Producing a brilliant performance shooter Apurvi Chandela stormed into the finals of women's 10m Air Rifle event of the 2018 Asian Games here on Monday.

The 25-year-old scored 629.4 points to be placed second in the qualification round. China's Rouzho Zhao was placed first with a score of 631.9.

Earlier on Sunday, Chandela and Ravi Kumar had opened India's medal account at the Asiad, as the duo claimed bronze in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Apurvi Chandel 2018 Asian Games

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony