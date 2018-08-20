Asian Games: Shooter Apurvi Chandela in women's 10m Air Rifle final

By IANS

JAKARTA: Producing a brilliant performance shooter Apurvi Chandela stormed into the finals of women's 10m Air Rifle event of the 2018 Asian Games here on Monday.

The 25-year-old scored 629.4 points to be placed second in the qualification round. China's Rouzho Zhao was placed first with a score of 631.9.

Earlier on Sunday, Chandela and Ravi Kumar had opened India's medal account at the Asiad, as the duo claimed bronze in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event.