Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games Tennis: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Ankita Raina enter prequarterfinals

However, there was disappointment for India in the women's doubles as Rutuja Bhonsale and Pranjala Yadlapalli lost to Thailand's Peangtarn Plipuech and Nicha Lertpitaksinchai.

Published: 20th August 2018 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis star Ankita Raina (File | PTI)

By PTI

PALEMBANG: India's singles specialists, including second seed Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina, made impressive starts to their campaign, progressing to the pre-quarterfinals of the tennis event at the 18th Asian Games here today.

Having got first-round byes yesterday, Indians had a busy day with matches in both singles and doubles.

Ramanathan, who reached the finals of the Hall of Fame Championships last month, won the first set 6-0 against Wong Hong Kit but was stretched by the Hong Kong player in the second set before getting past 7-6 (4) on tie-break in a round of 32 match.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, the 28-year-old from Chennai, had it easy against Indonesia Rifqi M Fitriadi, winning 6-2, 6-0 to progress to the last 16.

India's first match of the day was of Ankita Raina, who beat Beatrice Gumulya 6-2, 6-4 in a round of 32 match lasting almost two hours.

Then it was the turn of Karman Kaur Thandi who had little difficulty in getting past Mongolian Jargal Altansarnai, 6-1, 6-0.

In men's doubles, Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal, who formed a pairing at the last-minute, cleared the opening hurdle.

They defeated Nepal's Abhishek Batola and Samrakshy Bajracharya 6-1, 6-1 to reach the round of 16.

However, there was disappointment for India in the women's doubles as Rutuja Bhonsale and Pranjala Yadlapalli lost to Thailand's Peangtarn Plipuech and Nicha Lertpitaksinchai after winning the first set.

They eventually went down 6-4, 3-6, 9-11.

Men's doubles top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan played their opening match in the pleasant evening weather.

The gold medal contenders had a straightforward outing against the Indonesian pairing of Ignatius Anthony Susanto and David Agung Susanto, winning 6-3, 6-3 in 53 minutes.

Tomorrow, Indians will be in action in singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games Tennis Asian Games 2018 Ramkumar Ramanathan Ankita Raina

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony