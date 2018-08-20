Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat gets close to gold, Sakshi Malik and Pooja Dhanda to fight for bronze

Phogat exacted sweet revenge on Yanan Sun on her way to the final of 50kg category but Sakshi Malik paid the price for being over-defensive in the 62kg wrestling at the Asian Games today.

Published: 20th August 2018 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat. | PTI

By PTI

JAKARTA: Vinesh Phogat exacted sweet revenge on Yanan Sun on her way to the final of 50kg category but Sakshi Malik paid the price for being over-defensive in the 62kg wrestling at the Asian Games today.

Olympic medallist Sakshi was left to fight for bronze and so was CWG silver medallist Pooja Dhanda after losing her semifinal in the 57kg.

Pinki was the only Indian wrestler to not reach the medal round as she lost her first round bout in the 53kg category against Mongolia's Sumiya Erdenechimeg.

She could not score a single point and lost her bout by technical superiority.

Sumit Malik, the last Indian remaining in the men's freestyle, bit the dust in the 125kg as he could not face his opponent even for two minutes, losing by technical superiority.

India's Sakshi Malik with Thailand Salinee Srisombat in the women's freestyle wrestling event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta on Monday August 20 2018. | PTI

The men's campaign thus finished with just one gold medal from Bajrang Punia (65kg).

Starting the day for India was Vinesh, who was up against China's Sun, against whom she had suffered the heart-breaking leg injury during the Rio Olympics.

This time Vinesh did not give her opponent any chance and came out a dominant winner with a 8-2 score.

In the next bout she brushed aside the challenge of Korea's Hyungjoo Kim by technical superiority.

She ended the bout with a four-point throw.

Her semifinal lasted just 75 seconds as she moved into the final with a 'fitley'.

She was already up 4-0 and then rolled over her opponent thrice with leg-lock.

Sakshi, playing her first Asian Games, was hardly challenged before her semifinal as she easily won against Thailand's Salinee Srisombat (10-0) and Ayaulym Kassymova (10-0).

She was up 4-0 in her semifinal against Kyrgyzstan's Aisuluu Tynybekova but lost six points in a row by the end of first period.

She led 7-6 with a throw but became too defensive while looking to hold her rival with 10 seconds to go.

The Kyrgyz took advantage and pushed Sakshi out of the mat to log match-winning two points.

Pooja lost just one point on her way to the semifinals as she outclassed Thailand's Orasa Sookdongyor (10-0) and Uzbekistan's Nabira Esenbae (12-1) but lost the last-four clash on technical superiority to Korea's Myong Suk Jong.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games Vinesh Phogat Sakshi Malik Pooja Dhanda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony