China's sharpshooters reign supreme at 10m air rifle event in Asian Games

By AFP

PALEMBANG: China's sharpshooters reigned supreme in the 10m air rifle at the Asian Games on Monday, shrugging off strong challenges from India and Korea to claim both the men's and women's titles.

Yang Haoran, 22, and Zhao Ruozhu, 20, bagged gold in the men's and women's events respectively, securing their second medal in two days after winning silver in the mixed team event on Sunday.

Yang, the 2014 world champion, notched up a Games record total of 249.1 in Palembang, ahead of India's Deepak Kumar at 247.7, while Taiwan's Lu Shao-chuan took bronze with 226.8.

Not to be outdone by her partner, Zhao also pulled off a Games record of 250.9.

That put Zhao, who was runner-up in last year's Asian championships, narrowly in front of Korea's Jung Eun-hea on 248.6. Mongolia's Nandinzaya Gankhuyag secured bronze with 227.4.

Their victories came after compatriots Ji Xiaojing and Wu Jiayu scooped gold in the 10m mixed air pistol on Sunday.

India's fortunes have been more mixed on the shooting range. Kumar's silver followed a bronze for India's Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar in the team category, after a disappointing early exit for 16-year-old Manu Bhaker and her partner Abhishek Verma.

Bhaker brought home World Cup and Commonwealth Games gold medals this year to be regarded as one of India's hottest prospects.