Home Sport Asian Games News

China's sharpshooters reign supreme at 10m air rifle event in Asian Games

Yang Haoran, 22, and Zhao Ruozhu, 20, bagged gold in the men's and women's events respectively, securing their second medal in two days after winning silver in the mixed team event on Sunday.

Published: 20th August 2018 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

China's Yang Haoran shoots in the final round of the 10m air rifle men's final shooting event at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. | AP

By AFP

PALEMBANG: China's sharpshooters reigned supreme in the 10m air rifle at the Asian Games on Monday, shrugging off strong challenges from India and Korea to claim both the men's and women's titles.

Yang Haoran, 22, and Zhao Ruozhu, 20, bagged gold in the men's and women's events respectively, securing their second medal in two days after winning silver in the mixed team event on Sunday.

Yang, the 2014 world champion, notched up a Games record total of 249.1 in Palembang, ahead of India's Deepak Kumar at 247.7, while Taiwan's Lu Shao-chuan took bronze with 226.8.

Not to be outdone by her partner, Zhao also pulled off a Games record of 250.9.

That put Zhao, who was runner-up in last year's Asian championships, narrowly in front of Korea's Jung Eun-hea on 248.6. Mongolia's Nandinzaya Gankhuyag secured bronze with 227.4.

Their victories came after compatriots Ji Xiaojing and Wu Jiayu scooped gold in the 10m mixed air pistol on Sunday. 

India's fortunes have been more mixed on the shooting range. Kumar's silver followed a bronze for India's Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar in the team category, after a disappointing early exit for 16-year-old Manu Bhaker and her partner Abhishek Verma.

Bhaker brought home World Cup and Commonwealth Games gold medals this year to be regarded as one of India's hottest prospects.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yang Haoran Zhao Ruozhu China Asian Games

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony