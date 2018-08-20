Home Sport Asian Games News

India will host Asian Games when it shows interest: OCA President Shaikh Ahmed

India hosted the first ever Asian Games in New Delhi in 1951 and then again in the same city in 1982.

Published: 20th August 2018 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

In this Aug. 18, 2017, file photo, a man has his photo taken at the one-year countdown clock to the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. | AP

By PTI

JAKARTA: Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) President Shaikh Ahmed Al-Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah said that India will get to host a third Asian Games if the country shows interest.

India hosted the first ever Asian Games in New Delhi in 1951 and then again in the same city in 1982.

Since then, Commonwealth Games in 2010, remains the only multi-sport event that India has hosted.

IOA had made an effort to host the 2014 edition but lost out to Korean city of Incheon.

"India did not bid for the Games for a long time. The last time they bid, they lost to Incheon. They did not show interest to host the Games. If they request, there is a normal procedure. We know the capability of India. It has hosted two Games for us and whenever they are ready, we will be ready," Shaikh Ahmed told reporters.

The OCA President said perhaps IOA is careful after the corruption-hit Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

"Especially, after the CWG, (maybe) they want to make sure that the next Games will be very good. Whenever there is a request by Delhi or Bombay or any other capable city, they are most welcome. India is the Greece of Asia," he said.

Ahmad's Greece reference came since Greece had hosted the first ever Summer Olympics in 1896 in Athens while Delhi hosted first ever Asiad.

The IOA is keen to bid for 2030 Asian Games and 2032 Olympics.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India Asian Games Shaikh Ahmed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony