Shooter Deepak Kumar wins Silver to take India's Asian Games medal tally to three

In the finals, Deepak fired 247.7 points for the silver while China's Haoran Yang set up an Asian Games record score of 249.1 to top the podium.

India's Kumar Deepak shoots in the final round of the 10m air rifle men's final shooting event at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. ( Photo | AP)

JAKARTA: Deepak Kumar, 31-year-old shooter, bagged a silver in 10m Air Rifle category to give India the third medal at the Asian Games at Palembang on Monday.

Of the three medal, which India has won so far, two silver and bronze have been claimed by the shooters Earlier in the morning, Indian challenge in the event received a boost as Ravi Kumar (626.7) and Deepak Kumar (626.3) finished 4th and 5th respectively in the qualification round to make the cut for the finals.

Ravi came fourth with a 205.2 as Chinese Taipei's Shaochuan Lu (226.8) managed the bronze.

Lu (226.8) bagged the bronze after being beaten by a near-perfect score of 10.9 by Deepak in the third-place shoot-off.

Deepak then shot a 10.8 to get the better of Ravi (205.2), Deepak had won the bronze medal at the 2018 ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara in the 10-metre air rifle mixed team event with Mehuli Ghosh and in the individual category, the 30-year-old clinched bronze in the 2017 Commonwealth Championship in Brisbane.

This is India's first silver at the 2018 Asian Games after Bajrang Punia won the gold and Apurvi Chandela along with Ravi Kumar won the mixed team bronze in the 10m air rifle event.

