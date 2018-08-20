Home Sport Asian Games News

South Korea hand Indian men first kabaddi defeat in Asian Games

The seven-time champions beat both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on Sunday to stamp their authority but they met their match in South Korea, ending a run of 32 straight wins.

Published: 20th August 2018 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Kabaddi team

Indian Kabaddi team (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAKARTA: In a major upset, seven-time gold medallist India suffered their first ever loss in the Asian Games to South Korea in the men's Kabaddi group A game here today.

India lost 23-24 to South Korea, who won the bronze medal in the Incheon Games four years ago, in a match that went down to the wire.

This is the first defeat for India in 28 years at the Asian Games.

They will lock horns with Thailand in their final Group A game tomorrow.

The team had dished out a clinical performance yesterday beating Bangladesh 50-21 and Sri Lanka 44-28.

In the women's event, India continued their unbeaten streak cruising past Thailand 33-23 in their second group game.

The two-times champions dominated the contest from start to end, recording a comfortable win.

The team will take on Sri Lanka tomorrow followed by Indonesia.

They had made an impressive start to their campaign crushing Japan 43-12 in the opening game yesterday.

They will look to complete a hat-trick of titles in the multi-sport quadrennial extravaganza.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India south korea Men's Kabaddi Asian Games

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony