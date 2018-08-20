Home Sport Asian Games News

Wrestler Bajrang dedicates his Asiad gold to Vajpayee

It was Bajrang's second successive gold medal at the Asian Games after his triumph in Incheon 2014 in the 61 kg category.

India's Bajrang Punia after winning Semifinals round in the men's freestyle wrestling 65kg against Mongolia's Batmagnai Batchuluun at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI:  Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who clinched the gold medal in the men's freestyle 65 kg category at Asian Games dedicated his medal to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Bajrang clinched the gold medal defeating Daichi Takatani of Japan 11-8 in the final to give India its first gold of the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta.

