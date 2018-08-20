Wrestler Bajrang dedicates his Asiad gold to Vajpayee

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who clinched the gold medal in the men's freestyle 65 kg category at Asian Games dedicated his medal to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Bajrang clinched the gold medal defeating Daichi Takatani of Japan 11-8 in the final to give India its first gold of the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta.