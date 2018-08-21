1500m runner Monika Chaudhary to undergo fresh Asian Games trial tomorrow 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will conduct a fresh trial for 1500m runner Monika Chaudhary at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here tomorrow.

Monika was dropped from the Asian Games team after a confirmatory trial held on August 15.

She filed a petition before the Delhi High Court, challenging her exclusion from 1500m event for the Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

"AFI represented by Senior Advocate Hrishikesh Baruah and Parth Goswami informed the court that since Monika was not part of the coaching camp prior to achieving qualification standard at the 58th Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships held in Guwahati in June, therefore, her selection was subject to confirmatory trials," the AFI said in a release.

Monika bagged a silver medal at the Inter-State Championships with a timing of 4:12.44 while at the confirmatory trial held in Bhutan on August 15, she clocked 4:41.06.

The AFI qualification standard for the Asian Games is 4:16.88.

"AFI informed the High Court that her performance at the confirmatory trial was not satisfactory and therefore, she cannot be considered for the Asian Games.

"The Hon'ble Court agreed that the athlete had to undergo the fresh trial. AFI through their counsels proposed that it can conduct a trial at the JLN Stadium, Delhi tomorrow.i.e.22 August 2018 at 10 AM.

The athlete in order to go to Jakarta will have to achieve the qualification mark of 4.16.88," the AFI added in the release.