Asian Games 2018: India clinch bronze in Sepak Takraw

PALEMBANG: India today clinched a maiden Asian Games medal in Sepak Takraw despite its men's regu team losing to defending champion Thailand here.

The Indian men's regu team lost to Thailand 0-2 but picked up a bronze as both the losing semifinalists are also awarded a medal.

India had defeated Iran 21-16, 19-21, 21- 17 in the first match to make a winning start to their campaign.

India, however, lost to Indonesia 0-3 in the second Preliminary Group B match of the day but still advanced to the last-four stage and be guaranteed of at least a bronze.