Asian Games 2018: India clinch bronze in Sepak Takraw

The Indian men's regu team lost to Thailand 0-2 but picked up a bronze as both the losing semifinalists are also awarded a medal.

Published: 21st August 2018 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

India sepak takraw | AFP

India's Thokchom Seitaram Singh (L) jumps for the ball against Iran's Jafari Mehrdad during the sepak takraw men's team regu match during the 2018 Asian Games. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

PALEMBANG: India today clinched a maiden Asian Games medal in Sepak Takraw despite its men's regu team losing to defending champion Thailand here.

India had defeated Iran 21-16, 19-21, 21- 17 in the first match to make a winning start to their campaign.

India, however, lost to Indonesia 0-3 in the second Preliminary Group B match of the day but still advanced to the last-four stage and be guaranteed of at least a bronze.

