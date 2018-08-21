Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games 2018: Indian women suffer second defeat in volleyball, lose to Vietnam

Published: 21st August 2018

Asian Games

By PTI

JAKARTA: The Indian women's volleyball team slumped to its second consecutive defeat at the Asian Games, losing 0-3 to Vietnam in a Pool B preliminary match here today.

The Indians gave a good fight to their opponents in the first two sets before losing the encounter 18-25 22-25 13-25 that lasted an over and six minutes.

India had earlier lost by the same 0-3 margin against Korea in their opening fixture on August 19.

The Indians are lying at the bottom of six-team Pool B and will next play Kazakhstan on Thursday.

The two defeats have made life difficult for the Indian women and they would look to return to winning ways for harbouring hopes of progressing to the knockout stages of the competition.

Asian Games 2018 Indian women's volleyball India at Asian Games

Asian Games 2018
