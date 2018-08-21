Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games: Ankita Raina in women's singles quarters

In her pre-quarter match, Ankita outclassed Japan's Eri Hozumi in straight sets -- 6-1, 6-2. The 25-year-old Indian will now meet Hong Kong's Eudice Chong on Wednesday.

Published: 21st August 2018 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis player Ankita Raina plays against Pakistan's Sarah M Khan and Mehaq Khokhar in the women's doubles match at the 18th Asian Games at Palembang in Indonesia on Monday Aug 20 2018. | PTI

By IANS

JAKARTA: Registering her second successive victory, India's Ankita Raina advanced to the quarter-finals of the women's single tennis event of the 2018 Asian Games here on Tuesday.

In her pre-quarter match, Ankita outclassed Japan's Eri Hozumi in straight sets -- 6-1, 6-2.

The 25-year-old Indian will now meet Hong Kong's Eudice Chong on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games Ankita Raina

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Malaria cases on the rise in Hyderabad
Katrina Kaif reveals her 'Bharat' look
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony