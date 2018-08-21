Asian Games: Ankita Raina in women's singles quarters

By IANS

JAKARTA: Registering her second successive victory, India's Ankita Raina advanced to the quarter-finals of the women's single tennis event of the 2018 Asian Games here on Tuesday.

In her pre-quarter match, Ankita outclassed Japan's Eri Hozumi in straight sets -- 6-1, 6-2.

The 25-year-old Indian will now meet Hong Kong's Eudice Chong on Wednesday.