Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games: Defending champions India thrash hapless Indonesia 17-0 in men's hockey

Three Indian players, Dilpreet Singh (7', 30', 32'), Simranjeet Singh (13', 38', 53') and Mandeep Singh (30', 45', 49') ended up scoring hattricks.

Published: 21st August 2018 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

India's players celebrate after scoring a goal during the men's hockey pool A match between India and Indonesia at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta on August 20, 2018. | AFP

By ANI

JAKARTA: The Indian Men's Hockey team began their title defense at the 18th Asian Games 2018 by mauling hosts Indonesia 17-0 in the first Pool A match here on Monday.

Three Indian players, Dilpreet Singh (7', 30', 32'), Simranjeet Singh (13', 38', 53') and Mandeep Singh (30', 45', 49') ended up scoring hattricks, with Rupinder Pal Singh (1', 3'), Akashdeep Singh (10'), SV Sunil (25'), Vivek Sagar Prasad (27'), Harmanpreet Singh (31'), Lalit Upadhyay (45') and Amit Rohidas (54') supplying the remaining eight.

It was men against boys on the pitch as the Indian forwards showcased top form and rendered the Indonesian defence clueless, with the P. R. Sreejesh-led squad demonstrated different variations to score goals.

The team recorded 43 per cent conversion rate as they scored out of 10 of the 28 field goal attempts and also converted six of the 11 penalty corners (PC), with a solitary penalty stroke accounting for one goal.

Chief Coach Harendra Singh revelled in the team's victory in his post-match comments, saying, "This was exactly the kind of start we were looking for. We were not chasing any record of winning by maximum goals but a 17-0 margin in the first match instills confidence especially for the youngsters. The idea was to use different scoring combinations which we had worked on during the National Camp and I am happy with the way the team executed."

India built on a strong start with impeccable teamwork, playing to structure and showing immense discipline in their passing and execution backed by good speed and technique.

One of the finest goals of the match came through a splendid combination work between experienced players Sardar Singh and SV Sunil in the 25th minute. A swift pass after fiercely charging into the top of the striking circle by ball carrier Sunil, saw Sardar infuse magic with his dribble past Indonesian defenders to pass it back to Sunil who simply deflected it into the goal had the Jakarta. It was the hand-eye-coordination between the two stalwarts that was awe-inspiring.

The 17-0 win is India's best record at the Asian Games with their previous best being the 12-0 win against Bangladesh in 1982.

On August 22, the Indian Men's Hockey Team will play their second Pool A match against Hong Kong, China.

Meanwhile, The Indian Women's Hockey Team who beat Indonesia in their first match will take on Kazakhstan in their second Pool B match.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games Indian Men's Hockey Team Dilpreet Singh Simranjeet Singh Mandeep Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony